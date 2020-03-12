Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya recently presented East Central University students with their diplomas in business management from the University of Limoges at a recent Business Leaders Association meeting. The BLA is a student organization based in the Stonecipher School of Business. Sukholutskaya is director of ECU’s global education program. Students earned their diplomas as part of the student exchange program in France last year. Pictured, from left, are Kyler Wade, Alayna Dobbins, Mackenzie Bratton, Lauryn Hawkins and Sukholutskaya.
Students earn exchange degrees
- By East Central University
