The 2022-23 Vision Bank Student Board of Directors are: front row left to right: Mary Beth Johnson, Ada; Anna Mearns, Latta; Reagan McCortney, Ada; Kari Busse, Ada; Konner Bickerstaff, Ada; Morgan McFarlane, Ada; Peri Thomas, Ada; Tybrie Wood, Latta; Ella Wisbauer, Byng; Jayde Landreth, Byng; Brylie Pennington, Byng; Grace Hancock, Ada. Middle row left to right: Jackson Presley, Latta; Mallory Reeves, Latta; Brooklyn Ryan, Latta; Carlee Harrington, Vanoss; Scotlynn, Hatton, Vanoss; Mary Wise, Vanoss; Riley Reed, Vanoss; Madison Hoover, Ada; Ava Bolin, Ada; Laney Waters, Byng. Back row left to right: Carter Freeland, Ada; Trenton Hensley, Ada; Caleb Willoughby, Byng; Brennan Young, Byng; Baylor Ward, Byng; Caden Balthrop, Ada; Daniel Lacey, Byng. Not pictured: Kyndal Schlup, Latta

