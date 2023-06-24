A section of West 24th Street will close temporarily while crews make improvements in the area.
West 24th Street (between Bernard Avenue and Ash Avenue), will close beginning Monday, June 26th for approximately four weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
A section of East 12th Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
On Monday, June 26, East 12th Street (between Rennie and Broadway) will close for approximately 14 days (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
This is a multiphase project which will include improvements to 12th Street between South Rennie and South Stockton Streets.
The intersection of East 14th Street and South Francis Avenue will close temporarily while crews make improvements in the area.
The intersection will close beginning Monday, June 26th for approximately six weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
If you need additional information, please call Public Works at 580.436.8100.
