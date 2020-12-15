Several questions still remain after a Stratford woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed in neighboring Pontotoc County over the weekend.
State authorities are still investigating the accident that resulted in the death of 59-year-old Della Pennington.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Pennington was alone while driving a 2015 GMC Yukon that went off a county road about nine miles west of Ada.
Troopers report the vehicle was traveling westbound on County Road 1500 when at nearly 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 it went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.
Why the vehicle went off the roadway is still being investigated as Pennington was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident. She was taken to DeArman Funeral Home in Stratford.
Troopers reported seat belts in the vehicle were not in use at the time of the accident, which came on a wet roadway.
