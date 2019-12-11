A Stratford woman was killed in a one-vehicle collision Dec. 4 on U.S. Highway 177, approximately 2 miles south of Stratford, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Wednesday.
OHP reports Linda Moore, 59, of Stratford, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 177 when the 2015 Honda Accord she was driving departed the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. Moore was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was pronounced dead due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.
Moore’s condition and the cause of the collision remain under investigation. Troopers report Moore was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbags deployed during the collision.
The Garvin/Murray County troopers were assisted in their investigation by the Stratford Police Department, Stratford Fire Department and Mercy EMS.
