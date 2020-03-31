A Stratford woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on state Highway 19 near Stratford.
Ariel D. Timmons was westbound on SH 19 and failed to slow in time to avoid striking a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer, which was driven by Seminole resident Derryck W. Phillips, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Phillips had slowed to make a left turn into a private drive when Timmons’ 2009 Hyundai Accent struck the rear of Phillips’ trailer.
Timmons, 32, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and external and internal trunk injures, according to the OHP report.
Phillips, 38, was not hurt. His passenger, a 15-year-old Seminole boy, was not injured.
Timmons, Phillips and Phillips’ passenger were all wearing seat belts, according to the report. Both vehicles were equipped with airbags, but they deployed only in Timmons’ vehicle.
Both drivers were apparently in normal condition when the wreck occurred, according to the report. The report cited inattention as the cause of the collision.
