Stratford walk leads to stories

The fourth book for the PV Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park is “A Silly Milly Fall” by Sheri Wall. Here a Pauls Valley class checks out one of the stops when the still new activity first opened. Stratford is planning to officially start of its own Story Walk on Nov. 5. (PV Democrat photo)

A ribbon cutting ceremony, along with games and activities, for the new Stratford Trails & Tales project is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Stratford City Park.

The town of Stratford and Chandler-Watts Memorial Library have partnered for this Story Walk project meant to promote both literacy and physical activity.

As part of the Story Walk permanent posts are going in around the children’s area and pavilion in city park.

Laminated pages from a children’s book will be attached to the posts as those reading along will go from one station to next. New stories are expected every few weeks.

