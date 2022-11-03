Stratford walk leads to stories

A ribbon cutting ceremony, along with games and activities, for the new Stratford Trails & Tales project is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Stratford City Park.
The town of Stratford and Chandler-Watts Memorial Library have partnered for this Story Walk project meant to promote both literacy and physical activity.
As part of the Story Walk permanent posts are going in around the children’s area and pavilion in city park.
Laminated pages from a children’s book will be attached to the posts as those reading along will go from one station to next. New stories are expected every few weeks.
