Stratford Speech team competes at State

The Stratford Speech team placed sixth out of 25 teams in the State Speech Contest held this week.
Eight different Stratford students placed in the top 10 with Aryah Tackett, Nazik Saitbekova, Sayla Hall and Carter Clark each placing in the top five. Tackett was the state runner-up in Prose.
State Speech Results:
State Finalists
Prose - Aryah Tackett State Runner Up
Original Oratory - Nazik Saitbekova 3rd
Standard Oratory - Sayla Hall 3rd
Monologue - Carter Clark 3rd
Humorous Duet - Carter Clark & Rachael Vandiver 5th
Dramatic Duet - Carter Clark & Sayla Hall 8th
Monologue - Abbie Wigley 9th
Dramatic Interpretation - Abbie Wigley 9th
Humorous Duet - Haylee Dickerson & Natalie Kirkley 9th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.