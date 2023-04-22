Stratford Speech team competes at State

The Stratford Speech team place sixth in state competition this week. Team members include from left to right: Sayla Hall, Aryah Tackett, Nazik Saitbekova, Carter Clark, Haylee Dickerson, Abbie Wigley, Natalie Kirkley and Rachael Vandiver.

The Stratford Speech team placed sixth out of 25 teams in the State Speech Contest held this week.

Eight different Stratford students placed in the top 10 with Aryah Tackett, Nazik Saitbekova, Sayla Hall and Carter Clark each placing in the top five. Tackett was the state runner-up in Prose. 

State Speech Results:

State Finalists

Prose - Aryah Tackett State Runner Up 

Original Oratory - Nazik Saitbekova 3rd

Standard Oratory - Sayla Hall 3rd  

Monologue - Carter Clark 3rd 

Humorous Duet - Carter Clark & Rachael Vandiver 5th

Dramatic Duet - Carter Clark & Sayla Hall 8th

Monologue - Abbie Wigley 9th

Dramatic Interpretation - Abbie Wigley 9th

Humorous Duet - Haylee Dickerson & Natalie Kirkley 9th

