Horses, fire trucks, police cars, little boys and girls dressed as peaches — even a couple of very young rodeo clowns rolled up and down the streets of Stratford for the town’s annual rodeo parade.
The parade kicks off a three-night rodeo at City Park in Stratford, and is the traditional start of the annual Stratford Peach Festival, which starts today with a 5k run at 6:30 a.m.
Temperatures at parade time were in the upper 90s, with very little breeze, but that didn’t seem to deter the crowd.
The Rodeo parade starts near the Stratford Fire Station on South Hyden, then makes a loop through town.
The Peach Festival continues today with contests, kids games, a popular car show, and, of course, peaches.
Several peach farmers near Stratford reported being sold out of peaches, but they were planning to pick on Friday to stock the festival.
The forecast for Stratford Saturday called for high temperatures of about 93ºF, with a heat index of 99º, a typical summer day in Oklahoma.
