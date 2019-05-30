Stratford native receives National Livestock scholarship

Ashley Wood of Stratford, currently a student at Oklahoma State University, has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the National Livestock Companies, consisting of National Livestock Credit Corp. and the National Livestock Commission Association. The award was presented to Ashley at the National Livestock Annual Meetings in March in Oklahoma City.
Twenty-two undergraduate agriculture scholarships and two vet med scholarships, totaling $54,000, were presented this year to deserving high school seniors and/or current college students.
To be eligible for the annual scholarships, students must be attending or planning to attend an accredited university and pursuing a degree program in agriculture or an agriculture-related program. Students must also be a family member of a customer of the National Livestock Companies or be recommended by a customer of the National Livestock Companies. A minimum GPA of 2.75 must be maintained.
For more information on the National Livestock Companies Scholarship Program, visit www.nationallivestock.com.
