A 77-year old Stratford man, Eddie H. Watson, is in serious condition after a head-on collision 7-miles north of Roff Friday afternoon.
A 1999 Dodge pickup driven by a 17-year old Ada juvenile was traveling westbound on County Road 1570 when he went left of center striking a 1989 Ford F250 driven by Watson head-on.
Watson was pinned in his vehicle approximately 20 minutes before being extricated by the Ada Fire Department utilizing a hurst tool. Watson was taken by McAlester AirCare to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with a leg injury.
The accident was investigated by Trooper Brian Bagwell #335 of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F. He was assisted by Pontotoc County Sherriff's Office, Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS and McAlester AirCare.
