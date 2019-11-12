Stratford High Student Council honored by state association

After three days of leadership training at the state convention for the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils, Stratford High Student Council was honored as a Gold Chapter within the organization. This prestigious award has many requirements including community service projects, school services, as well as fundraising, just to name a few. Stratford has been a member of the OASC for around 4 years. This is the very first time, however, for them to be awarded the OASC Gold Chapter. The students in the council have put forth tremendous effort all year, as well as their adviser, Desarae Bryant, to reach this goal.
Student council members who attended are pictured: Jimyjo Lemmings, Harli Mckinney, Axel Mckinney, Jesse Clark , Gus Smith, Hunter Morton, Nolan Hall, Paige Chamberlain, Amanda Castino, Morgan Barnum and Rylie Dobbs.
