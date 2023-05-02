The Stratford High School March students of the month are Nazik Saitbekova, Trinity Bess, Josiah Stevens, and Brock Barnum. Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit, Personality, and Attitude.
Nazik is a Junior, and the daughter of BJ and Becky Grace.
Trinity is a Freshman, and the daughter of Jade and TJ Gaines.
Sponsoring the female students of the month and pictured is Caleb Stout of Ok Heritage Bank.
Josiah is a Senior and the son of Keith and Crystal Stevens.
Brock is a Freshman and the son of Mitchell and Jessica Barnum.
Sponsoring the male students of the month and pictured is Linda Gregg of BancFirst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.