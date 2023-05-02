The Stratford High School March students of the month are Nazik Saitbekova, Trinity Bess, Josiah Stevens, and Brock Barnum. Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit, Personality, and Attitude.

Nazik is a Junior, and the daughter of BJ and Becky Grace.

Trinity is a Freshman, and the daughter of Jade and TJ Gaines.

Sponsoring the female students of the month and pictured is Caleb Stout of Ok Heritage Bank.

Josiah is a Senior and the son of Keith and Crystal Stevens.

Brock is a Freshman and the son of Mitchell and Jessica Barnum.

Sponsoring the male students of the month and pictured is Linda Gregg of BancFirst.

