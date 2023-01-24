The Stratford High School December students of the month are Morgan Boyles, Faith Wright, Jakob Savage, and Carson Owens. Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit, Personality, and Attitude. 

Morgan is a Senior, and the daughter of Joetta and Steven Boyles.

Faith is a Freshman, and the daughter of Misty and Justin Wright.

Sponsoring the female students of the month and pictured is Caleb Stout of Oklahoma Heritage Bank.

Jakob is a Senior and the son of Rene and Carl Savage.

Carson is a Sophomore and the son of Meresa Clark and Carl Owens.

Sponsoring the male students of the month and pictured is Linda Gregg of BancFirst.

