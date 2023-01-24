The Stratford High School December students of the month are Morgan Boyles, Faith Wright, Jakob Savage, and Carson Owens. Students are nominated and selected based on the following criteria: Attendance, Scholarship, Leadership, School Spirit, Personality, and Attitude.
Morgan is a Senior, and the daughter of Joetta and Steven Boyles.
Faith is a Freshman, and the daughter of Misty and Justin Wright.
Sponsoring the female students of the month and pictured is Caleb Stout of Oklahoma Heritage Bank.
Jakob is a Senior and the son of Rene and Carl Savage.
Carson is a Sophomore and the son of Meresa Clark and Carl Owens.
Sponsoring the male students of the month and pictured is Linda Gregg of BancFirst.
