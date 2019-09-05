Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center will celebrate the grand opening of its new Stratford location today.
The public is invited to the event, which will run from 4 to 6 p.m. and include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an open house and a meal provided by Oklahoma Heritage Bank.
Located at 302 W. Smith St. in Stratford, the health center is ready to meet the health care needs of people who live in Stratford and the surrounding areas. The health center will provide full medical and lab services by Tanya Hudson, DNR, APN-CNP and Tanner Landrum, PC-C physician assistant. They will deliver affordable, comperehensive and coordinated care.
The health center’s operating hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon Friday. Walk-ins are welcome.
For appointments or more information, call the health center at 580-436-5111.
