Stratford residents gathered for the dedication of a Welcome to Stratford sign and a 50-foot flag pole along Highway 29 in the center of town.
The Chickasaw Nation Honor Guard raised the flag to start the dedication. The Stratford choir was on hand to sing ‘God Bless America,’ and Stratford’s own Grace Wright sang the ‘National Anthem.” Rick Griffin and mayor Sean McKinney directed the dedication.
The sign and pole were part of donations made by the city and the community. Those donors were made by Air Comfort, AFR Insurance, Thomas Andrews, Matt Burris, Banc First, Chickasaw Nation, Carpet Showcase, Cothern Farms, Jason Cunningham, Brandon and Becky Chandler, Chickasaw Honor Guard, Chris and Regina Dilbeck, Chuck and Jan Deveraux, Double A Grocery, DeArman Funeral Home, Eldridge Propane, Factory Direct Flagpoles, Hinkle Homes, Holcim, Jacobson Concrete, Johnson Realty, Jay Johnson Attorney, Jason and Jamie Korazan, Bill and Teresia Jors, Beth Little, Bob and Kristi Morton, OG&E, Roberta Miller, Carol Naberhaus, Vicki Pickard, Warren Pruitt/ Charles Williams, Gaile Priest, Duane Rosson, Jason Standfield and Crew, Stratford FFA, Stratford Feed Center, Stratford Insurance, Sonic, Stratford City Council, Justin Wright, Glenna Weast and Woodman Life Insurance.
