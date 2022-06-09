The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a mom and her boyfriend for child neglect.
Jourdan Jeanae Driskell, 32, and her live-in boyfriend Bruce Andrews, 48, were arrested Tuesday at the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley. Both face one charge of Child Neglect, which is a felony.
The OSBI was requested by the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office on May 24, 2022 to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl.
The child primarily lives with Driskell and Andrews near Stratford, Oklahoma. She recently reported to her father that she frequently saw Andrews naked and saw his genitals.
The OSBI investigation revealed that the child watched Andrews touch himself and he allowed her to touch his genitals. Driskill was present when these incidents occurred. Both Andrews and Driskill allowed the child to draw on their buttocks.
Driskell and Andrews bonded out an hour after being booked into the Garvin County Jail.
The Pauls Valley Police Department and Garvin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
