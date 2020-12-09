A lot of times, tournaments usually don’t provide exciting first-round contest. Somebody forgot to tell that to the Asher and Stratford boys basketball team.
Nolan Hall hit a fast break, finger roll at the buzzer to give the Stratford Bulldogs a pulsating 49-47 win over the Indians in overtime in a boys first-round matchup Monday at the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Stratford improved to 2-1 on the young season, while Asher dropped to 2-4.
With the game tied at 47-47, Stratford had the ball with less than a minute left in the extra session and tried to milk the clock down to attempt a final shot.
However, with about a dozen seconds left, Asher forced a turnover.
AHS senior Mike McDonald drove down the lane and put up a shot with four seconds left and missed. Stratford then got the rebound and fired the ball down to a streaking Hall, who hit the shot as time expired.
“It was definitely not the prettiest of games,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “We somehow pulled it off at the buzzer. It was fun, just kind of ugly.”
A slow-paced first half saw Asher grab a slim 12-11 lead at the break. The Indians pushed their advantage to 24-21 heading to the fourth frame, but Stratford outscored Asher 20-17 over the final eight minutes to force overtime.
Peyton Wood led the SHS offense with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Caleb Miller followed with 13 for the Bulldogs.
Brisyn Markovich had a nice stat line with six points, eight rebounds and two steals.
“We did a lot of things poorly today, which some of the credit goes to Asher for making things tough on us. We need to be better moving forward,” Ardery said.
McDonald led Asher with 20 points, including three triples, while Tray Odell also hit double digits with 12. Cayle Grissom scored seven points for the Indians.
BOYS
Roff 70, Calvin 48
A 15-5 Roff run in the second quarter gave the Tigers some breathing room in a 70-48 win over a scrappy Calvin club on Monday.
Roff led 19-13 before pushing its lead to 34-18 at the break.
Trayson Miller led Roff’s balanced attack with 20 points, while Wil Joplin followed with 15.
Tallen Bagwell hit double figures with 10 points, while Dylan Reed followed with seven and Conner Owens chipped in six.
Champ Florie led the Bulldogs with 15 points on the strength of five 3-point baskets. Brennen Griffin and Didac Carreras both scored five points apiece. A total of 11 different Calvin players reached the scoring column.
GIRLS
Stratford 73, Asher 21
The Stratford Lady Bulldogs got off to a quick start and never looked back in the 73-21 victory.
Stratford raced out to leads of 23-6 and 46-16.
Post player Jaedyn Getman dominated the paint to the tune of 33 points. Abbie Phelps hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Morgan Boyles scored seven points and Jimy Jo Lemings, Lundyn Anderson and Kourtney Willingham added six points apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs hit 10 treys in the contest.
Alexis Francis led the Asher offense with 11 points. No other AHS player scored more than four.
GIRLS
Vanoss 81, Calvin 8
The Vanoss Lady Wolves started the tournament in dominant fashion, rolling past Calvin 81-8.
Vanoss piled up an early 26-2 lead and sped to a 49-3 lead by halftime.
Seven different VHS players scored at least seven points.
Lizzy Simpson was the offensive leader with 11 points, while Emily Wilson followed closely with 10. Rileigh Rush added nine points. Madi Faust, Alexus Belcher and Emrie Ellis all tallied eight points each and Avery Ellis scored seven for the Lady Wolves.
Nariah Bump led Calvin with four points.
