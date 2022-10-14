A man outside his Stratford apartment didn’t go quietly into the night but instead screamed back at and even punched a couple of police officers.
For LJ Faith, 62, it resulted in a most difficult arrest and three felony counts of assaulting an officer.
The charges filed in Garvin County District Court come from an incident on Oct. 1.
An affidavit shows one Stratford officer found a man, later identified as Faith, outside his residence acting belligerent and “yelling at his cat” the evening of the incident.
The officer trying to calm Faith down reported he was met with “hostility, yelling, cussing and threats.”
The situation apparently got even more intense when a second officer arrived to help calm the man down.
“He made it around half a block away from his apartment before turning around and swinging his flashlight at me in an attempt to hit me,” reported one of the officers.
As a third officer arrived and they were planning their approach to Faith’s apartment he came back outside in an apparent attempt to get his cat.
They reported Faith appeared to be unaware the officers were still there as he didn’t stop when walking toward them.
They said Faith then attacked swinging a fist at one officer. He was tackled by another officer, while continuing to resist by scratching and punching.
Moments later the officers reported they were able to get Faith subdued and in custody.
Those same officers didn’t include in their report any possible motive for Faith’s hostile behavior.
Two additional misdemeanor counts filed against Faith were later dismissed.
As for the trio of felonies, Faith was quickly released after a $5,000 bond was posted.
