Stratford 4-H and FFA members compete at county livestock show

Justin Wright | Stratford High SchoolTy Martin exhibits his grand champion market steer recently at the Garvin County Livestock Show.

 Dawana Caldwell

The livestock show season is nearing the big finale at OYE next week. Stratford 4-H and FFA members competed last week at the Garvin County Livestock Show in Pauls Valley. They had a great year, qualifying 20 members to the premium sale. Some of the main highlights are listed below.

• Ty Martin: Grand champion market steer and reserve grand wether goat.

• Devin Morton: Reserve grand champion heifer.

• Karli Schwerdtfeger: Bronze medallion barrow.

• Hunter Morton: Breed champion Maine heifer and intermediate beef showman.

• Grady Carter: Breed champion Hereford heifer and junior beef showman.

• Hannah Dial: Breed champion Poland barrow.

• Halle Pullen: Reserve breed champion Duroc barrow and gilt.

• Ty Wells: Reserve breed champion Brangus heifer.

• Braxton White: Reserve breed champion Southdown sheep.

