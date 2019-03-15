Stratford 4-H and FFA members compete at county livestock show

The livestock show season is nearing the big finale at OYE next week. Stratford 4-H and FFA members competed last week at the Garvin County Livestock Show in Pauls Valley. They had a great year, qualifying 20 members to the premium sale. Some of the main highlights are listed below.
• Ty Martin: Grand champion market steer and reserve grand wether goat.
• Devin Morton: Reserve grand champion heifer.
• Karli Schwerdtfeger: Bronze medallion barrow.
• Hunter Morton: Breed champion Maine heifer and intermediate beef showman.
• Grady Carter: Breed champion Hereford heifer and junior beef showman.
• Hannah Dial: Breed champion Poland barrow.
• Halle Pullen: Reserve breed champion Duroc barrow and gilt.
• Ty Wells: Reserve breed champion Brangus heifer.
• Braxton White: Reserve breed champion Southdown sheep.
