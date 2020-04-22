Cruiser damaged

Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy William Lampkin was driving this vehicle in rain and poor visibility Wednesday on 33rd Street south of Ada when it was struck by a utility pickup. The collision downed a nearby power pole. 

Severe storms roared through Pontotoc County Wednesday afternoon, and though there were no reports of direct storm damage, a Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle was damaged while chasing the storms.

Deputy William Lampkin was eastbound on 33rd Street just east of the intersection with State Highway 1 in pouring rain and poor visibility when his cruiser was struck by a utility pickup truck driving in the opposite direction, forcing both vehicles into a utility pole, which was severed.

Initial reports indicate that poor visibility due to wind-driven rain was the likely cause of the crash. Neither Lampkin nor the driver or the other vehicle were injured.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian and a phalanx of other law enforcement officials and emergency personnel were quickly on the scene.

The storms, which prompted tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, moved swiftly east out of the area.

