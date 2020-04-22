Severe storms roared through Pontotoc County Wednesday afternoon, and though there were no reports of direct storm damage, a Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle was damaged while chasing the storms.
Deputy William Lampkin was eastbound on 33rd Street just east of the intersection with State Highway 1 in pouring rain and poor visibility when his cruiser was struck by a utility pickup truck driving in the opposite direction, forcing both vehicles into a utility pole, which was severed.
Initial reports indicate that poor visibility due to wind-driven rain was the likely cause of the crash. Neither Lampkin nor the driver or the other vehicle were injured.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian and a phalanx of other law enforcement officials and emergency personnel were quickly on the scene.
The storms, which prompted tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, moved swiftly east out of the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.