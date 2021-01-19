A 49-year-old Stonewall women was killed over the weekend when she lost control of the utility terrain vehicle she was driving.
An Oklahoma Highway Report shows the accident Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of Tonya D. Taylor.
Tonya D. Taylor was doing donuts in a pasture on private property while driving a 2020 Can-am X3 UTV when at about 2:45 p.m. it overturned an unknown amount of times before coming to rest on the driver's side.
The cause of the accident, which occurred about four miles west of Stonewall in Pontotoc County, is still being investigated.
Taylor, who was not believed to be wearing seat belts or a helmet at the time, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Mercy EMS crew due to massive head injuries sustained in the collision. She was transported by Criswell Funeral Home to their facility in Ada.
Assisting state troopers at the wreck site were firefighters from Ada and Union Valley and Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies.
