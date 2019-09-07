A Stonewall woman and a Pauls Valley man were injured in separate wrecks Thursday on Oklahoma roads.
Mallory Woolsey
Stonewall resident Mallory Woolsey was westbound on state Highway 3 East, 1 mile north and 3 miles west of Stonewall, Thursday afternoon when a tire on her 2005 Ford Explorer blew out. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and rolled.
Woolsey was pinned in the vehicle for about 30 minutes and was extricated by the Ada Fire Department, using the Hurst Tool, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The 33-year-old woman was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was admitted in serious condition with arm and internal trunk injuries. She was listed in good condition Friday.
Woolsey was apparently in normal condition when the wreck occurred, and the blown-out tire caused the wreck, according to the OHP report. The Explorer was equipped with seat belts, which were in use, and the airbags were deployed.
Jesse J. Wright
Pauls Valley resident Jessie J. Wright was eastbound on ECR 1570, about 3 1/2 miles west of Pauls Valley, Thursday night when his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a dog in the road.
Wright, 34, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to an OHP report.
The report said Wright was apparently in normal condition when the wreck occurred, and the dog in the road was the cause of the wreck.
