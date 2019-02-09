Pontotoc County jurors found a Stonewall woman guilty of two counts of lewd molestation Wednesday, recommending she serve 75 years on each count.
Twila Few, 30, of Stonewall was found guilty on two of three counts of lewd molestation stemming from an incident that began Dec. 6, 2017, in Cleveland County.
Few’s husband, Jake, was also charged in the incident. A date has not yet been set for his trial.
A judge will decide whether to take the jury’s recommendation into consideration in sentencing Twila Few at a hearing in March.
The allegations
Affidavits on file with the Pontotoc County court clerk indicate sheriff’s deputies began an investigation Feb. 21, 2018, into “a possible sexual assault” in Stonewall.
During the course of that investigation, deputies learned that Cleveland County deputies responding Dec. 6, 2017, to an address in Noble where threats had reportedly been made came into contact with Twila Few.
During that contact, the affidavit states, Twila Few told Cleveland County deputies that Jake Few “made her have sex” with (the child). During further discussion of the accusation with deputies, Twila Few described a prolonged period of abuse in graphic detail.
Court records indicate Cleveland County deputies contacted Stonewall police and conveyed the information they received during their investigation. Stonewall police conducted a welfare check on other children at the Fews’ home on West Sixth Street, where records indicate then-Stonewall Police Chief Eric Carmichael observed conditions which led him to contact the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Cleveland County deputies also reported concerns about the children to OKDHS. Five days later, records indicate, Jake Few approached Carmichael at a local gas station and told him about the ongoing sexual abuse of the child.
The Ada News has chosen not to detail the specific nature of the alleged abuse, nor the manner in which its occurrence was conveyed to law enforcement, in order to protect the identity of the victim.
Affidavits indicate the Few children were removed from the family home by OKDHS.
During a forensic interview conducted March 13, 2018, the child disclosed details of a prolonged period of abuse, during which both Twila and Jake Few were alleged to have actively participated. Court records indicate Twila Few admitted her involvement in the abuse to deputies during a March 22, 2018, interview at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office in Ada.
