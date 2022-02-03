Stonewall school bonds to be on Feb. 8 ballot

Stonewall Public Schools will have a special bond election Tuesday, Feb. 8.
There are several projects within the bond package, which, Stonewall Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis, said will “positively impact every student at Stonewall/McLish Schools, including multiple programs receiving capital improvements.”
A separate proposition will allow for the purchase of four route buses and two activity type buses for student transportation.
Approval of the bonds by voters would mean a tax increase of 6.5%. So for each $100 paid in property taxes, the increase would make it $106.50.
Proposition 1 has a total of $10,850,000, while Proposition 2 is $560,000.
Lovelis said the measure would be used to:
- Construct an Elementary addition
- Make improvements to the current Vo-Ag Building
- Construct a new and safer campus entrance, which will require the central administration building to be relocated
- Construct an addition to the gymnasium
- Construct a baseball/softball building at the ball fields
- Perform improvements to the McLish campus, to include but not limited to: gymnasium, auditorium, sidewalks, and entrances.
- Purchase a Vo-Ag truck and other school owned vehicle.
“A significant portion of the proceeds from this bond will be used to construct a new elementary wing addition to accommodate growth and space issues within the elementary school,” Lovelis said. “The new wing will allow our 3 year old and Pre-K classes to be relocated to the elementary school from the McLish Middle School campus. This relocation will free up space at McLish, allowing our Science/STEM programs to expand into their own Science Hall.”
He said the Agricultural Education building will receive exterior renovations, including drainage correction, veneer upgrades, and other improvements as needed. The Agricultural Education program will also benefit from a new Ag Truck.
“Safety and visibility issues will be addressed at the main entrance to the Stonewall campus,” Lovelis said. “The current central administration building will be demolished and relocated to another location. This will allow the current entrance to be widened and centrally located, eliminating blind spots and the current bottleneck of daily traffic throughout the day.”
An addition to the existing Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium will allow for much needed space and adequate facilities for hosting events. The current area lacks public restrooms and referee change areas, Lovelis said.
“Construction of an indoor practice facility at our ballpark will enhance athletic programs while allowing operations to run more efficiently,” Lovelis said. “The building will free up the current multi-purpose building to once again allow for community usage and local livestock shows.”
Lovelis said the McLish Middle School campus will “benefit from several renovation projects that include sidewalks, building entrance upgrades for security and renovations to the gym/auditorium.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.