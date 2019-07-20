Stonewall's Huntsman takes 3rd in NASA art contest

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo space program’s historic accomplishments that led to Neil Armstrong taking the first steps onto the surface of our moon.
In celebration, NASA has filled the summer with a wide array of events and competitions at various locations around the country to memorialize our past successes and stimulate inspiration for future challenges. One of the competitions was an art contest to create an image inspired by a NASA photo from one of the Apollo missions. Over 600 entries from around the country were submitted for this event.
Makayla Huntsman of Stonewall displays her entry, “A Glimpse of Home.” The entry shows a view looking back at Earth from the Apollo 17 mission, which won third place in her age division.
More entries and all winners can be found on the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center Facebook page.
