Stonewall's December Students of the Month
ADA [ndash] Clayton Thorne Adams, 29, of Ada passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday at Under The Blood Ministries Church in Ada. A family visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada.
ADA [ndash] April Dawn Odom, 54, of Ada passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Pecos, Texas. Funeral services for April will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Maxwell Cemetery in Ada.
