Oklahoma hunters seeking a place to hone their skills might want to consider a visit to the Stonewall area.
Wildcat Springs Ranch, located about seven miles south of Stonewall, offers visitors a chance to hunt from a heated and insulated blind or fish at one of its regularly stocked lakes, according to the ranch’s website.
Nestled in the foothills of the Arbuckle Mountains, the ranch covers about 8,000 acres of managed habitat and is home to a variety of exotic game as well as a variety of fish, wildlife and ranch manager Jarrett Williamson said Monday.
“We’ve got white tail elk, buffalo,” he said. “We’ve got large-mouthed bass, crappie, catfish, walleye, small-mouth fish.”
Williamson stopped in Ada en route to a taxidermist’s in Oklahoma City. The back of his pickup truck held sets of antlers measuring over 300 inches total, which came from some large bull elks that were hunted at the ranch over the weekend.
According to the tourism website chickasawcountry.com, Wildcat Springs Ranch offers guests to create custom-tailored packages consisting of expertly guided hunting and fishing trips with top-notch lodging and dining accommodations.
The ranch includes a 4,000-square-foot rustic lodge that can entertain up to 12 guests at a time, according to chickasawcountry.com. The lodge’s features include a coffee bar, a fully stocked bar, poker and pool tables and an outdoor hot tub.
Williamson said hunting is available at Wildcat Springs from September to January, and fishing is available from March to June. Rates depend on the type of hunt.
“The start-out fee for a white tail hunt is $3,000, and it just goes up from there,” he said.
Williamson said the ranch attracts anywhere from 75 to 100 hunters — many of whom are repeat visitors — each year.
For more information, visit www.wildcatspringsranch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.