OKLAHOMA CITY – The Stonewall Public Works Authority in Pontotoc County received approval Tuesday for a $100,000 emergency grant and a $99,999 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.
The Authority owns and operates a sewer collection system made up of clay tile pipe which is experiencing frequent failures and causing system backups. The proposed REAP grant project is to conduct a Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Study, make repairs at the worst deficiencies, and other related items. The proposed emergency grant project is to perform spot repairs to replace sections of broken pipe in order to restore the flow to the lagoons. The estimated cost of the repairs is $117,648, which is the amount of the requested grant, along with $17,648.00 in local matching funds.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grants will save the Authority’s customers $359,998.20 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $4.7 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to State Senator Greg McCortney and State Representative Ronny Johns for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB Executive Director.
