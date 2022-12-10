The Stonewall Public Works Authority (Authority) in Pontotoc County received approval for a $99,999 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant Thursday through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.
Stonewall Public Works Authority conducted a sanitary sewer evaluation study and found the full system is in need of replacement. This process will be done in phases. The proposed project is Phase I and includes the replacement of approximately 3,700 linear feet of sewer line, replacement of ten (10) manholes to add additional depth, connection to the existing sewer system, sewer service reconnection, and street surface repair.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the Authority’s customers $172,000 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $6.14 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to Senator Greg McCortney and Representative Ronny Johns for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB Executive Director.
