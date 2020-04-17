STONEWALL — While many high school seniors have seen their graduations scrapped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, that won’t be the case for 23 seniors at Stonewall High School.
Stonewall has scheduled a makeshift graduation ceremony for Friday, May 8, in the parking lot between the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium and the cafeteria.
It may not have the pomp and circumstance of a normal graduation ceremony, but Stonewall seniors will still have the opportunity to receive their diplomas in front for their families.
“It’s a heartbreaking time of these seniors,” said Stonewall Superintendent Kevin Flowers. “You just don’t know what to say to them. It’s what these kids have worked for all their lives, and they’ve missed the prom, sporting events — just those normal end-of-school activities.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 creativeness by the administration and faculty, Stonewall seniors will have a graduation to attend. Flowers pointed out that Stonewall had over 30 seniors in 2019 and that 23 would be much easier to manage in the unique parking lot setup.
Flowers explained how the graduation ceremony would go off while practicing social distancing.
“It’s going to be a real limited thing. We’re going to have a drive-up graduation where parents stay in the car — one car per family. They’ll be all spaced out, and then we’re going to have the kids walk across the sidewalk stage, if you will, and pick up a sterilized packet that includes their diploma,” he said.
“We’ll have balloons and probably have some music blaring. We have a few other things we’re thinking about doing. We don’t have it completely worked out yet,” Flowers continued.
Flowers said safe spacing rules will be mandated.
“We’re going to follow all the protocols. We may let a mama come out with a camera as the seniors come up and pick up their things and snap a shot then, and then get back in the car and pull around. That’s the plan,” he said.
Flowers said there will be a similar event to honor McLish eight-grade students scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, in Fittstown.
“It won’t be on the same level. We have a circle over there, and we’ll have a parade of cars drive around and wave at them and have everyone spaced out,” he said. “We want to make it festive and fun and let them honk the horn and be silly.”
Flowers said he feels bad about seniors everywhere, but especially his Longhorns.
“It’s not just here. It’s all across the nation. Life doesn’t always deal us a fair hand. These poor seniors — one week, it was a normal life and the next week it all changed,” he said.
“We wanted to have an opportunity to mark a day on the calendar and have an event for our kids. It won’t be the best memory, but it will be something they can tell their grandkids about,” Flowers said. “At least we’ll kind of get to wave at them and ask them to come back and hug us on a more immune day.”
