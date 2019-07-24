The state gave the town of Stonewall a helping hand with upgrades to the community’s water system.
The Stonewall Public Works Authority recently received approval for a $98,700 Rural Economic Development Grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the agency announced mid-July, 2016. The REAP program provides financial assistance for small communities interested in making improvements to their water or sewer systems.
The Stonewall Public Works Authority runs the town’s water system, which serves 470 people and is supplied by three water wells, the OWRB said in a news release. One of the wells is fully operational, a second well is partly operational and one is out of service.
“The wells together barely produce a maximum daily use of 105 gallons per minute and do not produce any reserve capacity,” the agency said. “If one of the wells is shut down for maintenance, there will be a water shortage in the community.”
The town will use grant funds for a project designed to reduce the possibility that maintenance problems would lead to a water shortage. The project includes installing new submersible pumps and a control panel, improving pipes, constructing new buildings for Wells 2 and 3 and other related tasks.
The grant will save the authority’s customers about $177,660 in principal and interest because the authority will not have to borrow money for the project, according to the news release.
The project will rehabilitate two wells west of Stonewall, City Administrator Dennis Heath said Thursday.
“What has made this project so urgent is the declining volume of water that these wells produce, which has forced us to rely very heavily on our third well,” he said. “That has resulted in some exorbitant costs to repair it. Over the past five years, we’ve had to repair it three times.”
Heath said the project will ensure the town has a fully functioning water distribution system that can survive a variety of scenarios.
“If we lose one well, we’ve still got the other two,” he said.
Heath said the town could not afford to tackle the project without the REAP grant.
The REAP program helps smaller communities that lack the resources to tackle water and sewer projects without financial assistance, according to the Water Resources Board. The program is open to communities with fewer than 7,000 people, but the agency gives preference to towns with 1,750 or fewer people or rural water districts with fewer than 625 non-pasture taps.
School districts, water conservation and irrigation districts are also eligible for REAP grants. The funds can be used for the following types of projects:
• Sewer line construction and repair, as well as related storm or sanitary sewer projects.
• Water line construction or repair.
• Water treatment.
• Water acquisition.
• Distribution or recovery and related projects.
Water Resources Board officials evaluate proposals on a 115-point scale based on several criteria, including the applicant’s population, water and sewer rates and other factors. Applications that receive at least 40 points are placed on the agency’s grant priority list.
Applications are due to the OWRB by 5 p.m. the first business day of September for possible funding in the following fiscal year.
