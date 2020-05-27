The Stonewall-McLish Education Foundation has awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors. All seniors who applied were granted a scholarship. Receiving scholarships were Taylor Montana Wallace, Andrea Jo Stone, Dafney Joy Richardson, Addyson B. Steele, Kaley Nicole Sanders and Jarred Keith Vaughan.
A letter was mailed to all recipients to notify them of the scholarship award. The $500 scholarship will be renewed for the Spring 2021 semester if eligibility requirements are met. Recipients may reapply per semester. If the student complies with the rules, SMEF provides scholarships through four years of education.
SMEF Board members are Todd Crabtree, Rita Dunn, Jim Edwards, Virgil Gantt, Jim Hardin, Joyce Howry, Katherine Howry, Lee Jackson, Jeannie McGehee, Marvin Mitchell, Syrena Moreland, LeaAnn Pharr, Paul Roan, Janelle Robinson, Julie Scott, Terry Scott and John M. Williams.
SMEF’s purpose has always been to enhance the quality of education for all students in the Stonewall school system. This is accomplished by providing scholarships to students or mini-grants to teachers. Resources are made possible by donations and memorials given by Board members, teachers, alumni, corporations and various individuals. The Foundation is grateful for every donation, regardless of size. For more information on SMEF or to provide a donation, please call President Janelle Robinson at 580-777-2704.
