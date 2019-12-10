Grants to Stonewall and McLish teachers have been awarded by the Stonewall-McLish Education Foundation. SMEF was organized in 2005 and has been awarding grants to teachers since 2008.
The 2019 grants rewarded our excellent teachers for their dedication to providing an outstanding learning environment for students. The grants enable teachers to implement new classroom projects, expand curriculum and provide equipment and supplies for both the Stonewall and McLish campuses. Some grants were funded by individuals who desired to invest in the teachers and students.
Teachers who received grants were as follows:
• Connie Tatum – Creating a “Carnival of Learning” for first-grade students is the goal. Learning games for the classroom will help implement this goal by opening up more fun educational experiences for the students to grow as learners.
• Kelly Galbreath – Purchasing STEM learning games to incorporate into the daily math lessons for first-grade math will enhance the learning. The goal is to build the classroom math resource laboratory to focus on a STEM foundation – making the classroom a “STEM-tastic classroom.”
• Susan Thompson – Through the use of novels and teacher resources, students will be exposed to different genres of literature and incorporate all aspects of language arts. Goals include increasing vocabulary skills, learning to construct meaningful sentences and enhancing essay-writing skills.
• Kaitlinn Osborne – Hosting a health fair for the Stonewall Public Schools student body is the goal. With a theme of cardiovascular health, the fair would be hosted by the Stonewall High School human anatomy students, who would present research projects. Members of the surrounding community would be invited to set up booths, and various health-related services would make presentations.
• Kimberly Miller and Heather Labove – This grant project would obtain a Canon Powershot SX530 digital camera to be used by the McLish Student Council. The camera would be used to showcase projects and student achievements with photos on the Stonewall Public School website and the McLish Middle School Facebook page.
• Kimberly Miller – Purchasing a Qball to use in the classroom is the grant project. This wireless microphone will increase student engagement in discussions and idea-sharing. Every student will participate by using a Qball microphone to pass, drop, throw and roll.
• Crystal Cosper – A U.S./world primary wall map was needed for the second-grade classroom. This map will enable students to grasp a concept of their location in our country and world and will clarify settings of stories read in class.
• Casey Thomas – The learning centers in the kindergarten classroom needed updating with new activities. Students will learn math, reading and science in a variety of fun and challenging ways. In addition, motor skills will be improved.
• Kassi Fortner – To supplement a current reading program called “Rooted in Reading,” children’s books will be purchased. “Spelling City,” a spelling program membership, will provide tools for helping third-grade students spell.
• Melissa Sullivan – Providing a “Brain Break Room” for 4- and 5-year-old students is the goal of this project. It will encourage social, mental and academic wellness through active play.
• David Weir – Using a specific novel, this project will allow students in social studies/geography/U.S. history to develop an understanding of the abolitionist movement and the varied roles that individuals played within it. Using the book as a central text will help teach critical thinking and map skills.
These grants were awarded based on creativity, innovation, the number of students who would benefit and the longevity of materials requested. As a follow-up, the teachers will provide reports back to the SMEF board.
Any donation is appreciated – no matter how small – so that grants and scholarships can be given. For information on the Stonewall-McLish Education Foundation, contact Janelle Robinson at 580-777-2704.
