Grants to Stonewall and McLish teachers have been awarded by the Stonewall-McLish Education Foundation (SMEF). SMEF was organized in 2005 and has been awarding grants to teachers since 2008.
The 2021 grants enable our dedicated teachers to provide an enhanced learning environment for their students. One grant was funded entirely by SMEF Board members who desired to make an investment in the teacher’s project.
Teachers who received grants were as follows:
Jami Graham – This grant will enable Stonewall High School Student Council to purchase items for events to build school spirit, serve the community & improve overall morale.
Karrollton McDonald – By the purchase of USB Drives, students will be able to save classwork to be printed at a later time. This will enable them to stay better organized and turn in assignments in a timely manner.
Kaitlinn Osbourne – Three projects comprise this grant: frog dissections, cat dissections and purchasing chemistry lab supplies.
Linda Gilbert – Purchasing Makey-Makey kits for students gives the opportunity to explore the design process to create and engineer STEM activities.
Kimberly Miller – To expand the classroom library, this project will incorporate more fiction, nonfiction & informational text books.
Carey Sanders – This grant will enable the purchase of supplies, costumes and materials to enable the Middle School Drama Club to perform in drama activities.
Teachers applied for each grant and, as a follow-up, they will provide reports back to the SMEF Board.
Any donation to SMEF is appreciated – no matter how small – so that grants and scholarships can be given. For information on SMEF, contact Janelle Robinson at 580-777-2704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.