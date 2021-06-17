The Stonewall-McLish Education Foundation (SMEF) was pleased to award $500 renewable scholarships to four graduating seniors: Katherine Scott-Lang, Laney Stone, Jackson Tackett and Athena Scroggins. All four recipients will be attending East Central University.
Each $500 scholarship may be renewed for the Spring 2022 semester if eligibility requirements are met. Recipients may reapply per semester. If the student complies with the rules, SMEF may provide scholarships through four years of education.
In addition, SMEF announced the establishment of two new scholarships. The Kevin Flowers Scholarship, received by Jackson Tackett, honors Kevin for his thirty years of service in Oklahoma schools.
A McLish graduate, his background includes serving as teacher/coach at Stonewall, years in Administration at Byng and Superintendent of Stonewall Schools since 2004. No individual was better qualified than Kevin Flowers to merge two established school districts into one consolidated district.
The second new scholarship is the Janelle Lackey Robinson Scholarship, received by Athena Scroggins. Established by her daughter and son, this scholarship honors Janelle for her service as President of SMEF since 2005.
A McLish graduate, her background includes Speech/English/Debate/Drama instructor at Hominy, Oklahoma Public Schools, Vice President, Communications for Advertising Incorporated, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Foundation Assistant for East Central University.
SMEF Board members are Debbie Claxton, Todd Crabtree, Rita Dunn, Jim Edwards, Jim Hardin, Joyce Howry, Katherine Howry, Lee Jackson, Jeannie McGehee, Marvin Mitchell, Syrena Moreland, LeaAnn Pharr, Paul Roan, Janelle Robinson, Julie Scott, Terry Scott and John M. Williams.
SMEF’s purpose has always been to enhance the quality of education for all students in the Stonewall School System. This is accomplished by scholarships to students or mini-grants to teachers. Resources are made possible by donations and memorials given by Board members, teachers, alumni, corporations and other individuals.
The Foundation is grateful for each donation, regardless of size. For more information on SMEF, please call Janelle Robinson, President at 580-777-2704. Donations may be mailed to SMEF, P.O. Box 25, Stonewall, OK 74871.
