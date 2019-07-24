Stonewall-McLish Education Foundation awards nine scholarships

The Stonewall-McLish Education awarded nine scholarships at Stonewall High School commencement exercises May 23 in the Murphy/Roberts Gymnasium at Stonewall. All seniors who applied received a scholarship. Receiving scholarships were Rachel Crittell, Dawsyn Lyon, Brooklyn Roundtree, Holly Cosper, Chase Skokos, Rylee McGehee, Kody McDaniel, Blayke Bolen and Daniel Wade.
Lea Ann Pharr announced the recipients as Board Member Jeannie McGehee presented certificates and letters which explained that each recipient would receive $500 for the Fall 2019 semester. This would be renewed for the Spring 2020 semester if eligibility requirements are met. Recipients may reapply per semester. If the student complies with the rules, SMEF provides through four years of education.
Pharr highlighted a special graduate and SMEF achievements. Ryan Scott, first recipient of Jerry Toney Endowed Scholarship and recent graduate from East Central, was recognized. This past year, with the coordinated efforts of Stonewall Schools and the ECU Foundation, SMEF was able to award every Class Room Grant for which the teachers had applied – over $20,000. In 2018, as in 2019, all seniors who applied were awarded scholarships.
SMEF Board members are Todd Crabtree, Rita Dunn, Jim Edwards, Virgil Gantt, Jim Hardin, Joyce Howry, Katherine Howry, Lee Jackson, Linda Leach, Jeannie McGehee, Marvin Mitchell, LeaAnn Pharr, Paul Roan, Janelle Robinson, Julie Scott, Terry Scott and John Williams.
SMEF’s purpose is to enhance the quality of education for all students in the Stonewall School System. Resources are made possible by donations and memorials given by Board members, teachers, alumni, corporations and various individuals. The Foundation is grateful for every donation, regardless of size. For more information on SMEF or to provide a donation, call President Janelle Robinson at 580-777-2704.
