A Stonewall man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on State Highway 48, less than a mile south of U.S. Highway 62 in Okfuskee County.
John Pacheaco was southbound on SH 48 and fell asleep at the wheel of his 2007 Chevy pickup truck, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Pacheaco went off the left side of the road, then overcorrected and went off the right side.
The pickup rolled at least once, ejecting the driver about 27 feet from the point of rest.
Pacheaco, 31, was taken to Creek Nation Hospital in Okemah, where he was listed in stable condition with a leg injury.
Pacheaco was not wearing a seat belt, and the pickup’s airbags were not deployed. The report said that his falling asleep was the apparent cause of the accident.
