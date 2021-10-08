A Stonewall man was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident north of Stonewall.
Alton Sanders, 68, of Stonewall was northbound on County Road 3 Dr. in Union Valley, 3.6 miles north of Stonewall at 12:56 p.m.. A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Rachel Carlis, 33, of Stonewall, was traveling southbound and attempted to turn into a private drive striking Sanders.
Sanders was transported to OU Medical Center in OKC where he was listed in stable condition with head and arm injuries, Carlis was not injured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The wreck was investigated by Trooper Brian Bagwell #335 of Pontotoc County detachment of Troop F. Assisted by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Ada Fire Department, Union Valley Fire Department & Mercy EMS.
