STONEWALL — Stonewall High School found a novel way to defeat the novel coronavirus pandemic and its social distancing measures — a drive-thru graduation ceremony, held Friday at the school.
Dozens of cars full of family members and friends took turns pulling around to greet their graduates, who stood on a platform on the sidewalk outside the school’s cafeteria, to take pictures, and in some cases, honk their horns.
Stonewall seniors stood in a long, widely-spaced line on a sidewalk next to the cafeteria, maintaining a constant distance of at least six feet between them.
“We have 26 seniors,” Stonewall High School Principal Brian Davis said. “And we are having a drive-through graduation, keeping our social distancing requirements and everything. After the immediate family comes through, we’re going to have a parade.”
The evening was unusually cool and breezy, the mood was festive.
“It’s interesting. It’s something different, unique. You got to make the most of it,” graduating senior Jared Vaughan said.
“At first I was kind of unsure of the whole thing,” graduating senior Taylor Wallace said. “But it turned out pretty cool, and and it’s exciting and fun.”
“Well, we were just wanting to celebrate graduation night for our kids, and have special for them to remember,” Stonewall Superintendent Kevin Flowers said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s a night they can mark.”
After the graduates received their diplomas, friends and family members formed a parade in their vehicles for one last look at their graduates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.