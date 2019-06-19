On May 23, in an overcrowded Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium, 32 graduates of Stonewall High School moved from one goal rung to the next on their way to success.
This class collectively secured over half a million dollars in scholarship funds, an unheard of amount for such a small class. And this figure didn’t include the unlimited dollars our 2019 Gates Scholar, Logan Larsh, will receive.
In addition, ACT scores were at an all-time high. In the top 10% nationally, Rachel Crittell, Logan Larsh and Kody McDaniel were honored as Oklahoma Academic Scholars by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Six students scored in the top 18% nationally, and 10 students scored in the top 25% nationally. Crittell set a school record with an ACT score of 34.
Stonewall Schools and its patrons congratulate this group for a job well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.