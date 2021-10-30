According to Stonewall’s mayor, William Nichols, his town’s new water system was long overdue.
“This is a project that has been bouncing around for about six years now,” he said Tuesday. “We broke ground this year.”
Nichols said the town is getting a new water tower which will hold nearly twice the volume of the original water tower. The old water tower holds 40,000 gallons, and the new one will hold 75,000 gallons.
In addition, the system will tap into two new wells in the city’s well field.
“We’re hoping that with the added capacity that Stonewall in the future will be able to have an adequate water supply for future growth,” Nichols said.
Stonewall’s wells pump water from a different aquifer than Ada’s, which makes the water easier to treat and purify.
“We’re putting in all new water lines throughout town,” Nichols said. “Every line supplying fresh water in town will be replaced. The pipes range from four inches to eight inches.”
Nichols says the city plans to spend approximately $300,000 on repairs planned for the water processing plant, updating electrical units, pumps, and filtering systems.
“As I said, this project has been around for about six years, and we finally got it to come together,” Nichols added. “The old water system dates back to 1914. Some of the old system was in extremely bad shape. We had been fighting water leaks continually.”
Nichols said the total project is $3.3 million dollars. Funding came from various sources, including the U.S.D.A., federal grants, The Chickasaw Nation, and Indian Health Services.
Nichols added that the city has procured $250,000 in emergency funds to repair the sewer system.
“Infrastructure has got to be in place for our town to survive,” Nichols said. “The water system will be completed shortly after the first of the year. We expect to break ground on the sewer system in 2023, and finish it in about a year.
“I’ve also talked to the Department of Transportation and our County Commissioner about the possibility of resurfacing all the roads in town,” Nichols said.
“I don’t for a minute want anyone to think this was all me,” ha added. “I have a board of trustees who were very willing to listen to some ideas, and were progressive in their thinking. We’re trying to make our little town a better place to live.”
