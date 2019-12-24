Mrs. Galbreath’s
First Grade Class
Dear Santa, My name is Sabastian, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the camera you brought me last! It is so much fun to take pictures of everything! I have been good this year. I would really like a robot for Christmas because I can control it with my voice. I really need new hangers for my clothes. It will help me keep my room clean. On Christmas eve I’ll be sure to leave milk and cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Sabastian
Dear Santa, My name is Addelyn, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the LOL Doll you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I really would like a computer for Christmas I want to play games on it. I promise to still do my homework! I really need new shoes. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave lots of cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Addelyn
Dear Santa, My name is Kaulen, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the bike you brought me last year! I have had so much fun riding it.
I have been good this year. I would really like a dirt bike for Christmas because I can ride it on my dirt road. I really need a new blanket for my new home. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Kaulen
Dear Santa, My name is Jocelyn, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the tablet you brought me last year! I love it!
I have been good this year. I would really like a LOL Confetti Doll for Christmas because it pops out like crazy. I really need for you to bring food to my house. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave chocolate chip cookies and chocolate milk for you. I will leave carrots for the reindeer, too! Have safe trip!
Love, Jocelyn
Dear Santa, My name is Anika, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Barbie Doll you brought me last year! She is so pretty!
I have been really good this year. I would really like an LOL Pet Doll for Christmas because I can play with my other LOL dolls. I really need new clothes because I am growing taller. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave coolies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Anika
Dear Santa, My name is Alayna, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the computer you brought me last year. I use it every day.
I have been really good this year. I would really like a new bike for Christmas because I can ride it on the sidewalk. I promise I will be safe when I ride my bike. I really need new clothes for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies, milk and carrots for you and the reindeer! Have safe trip!
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa, My name is Taygun, and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the Hoverboard you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like and I-Phone for Christmas because it will help me with my reading. I am a good reader! I really need new shoes and dresser. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave lots of yummy cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! I will reindeer Food, too! Have a safe trip!
Love, Taygun
Dear Santa, My name is Tessa, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the LPS you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a Hoverboard for Christmas because I’ve been good this year. I really need a new life jacket for when I go swimming. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave coolies, milk, and carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Tessa
Dear Santa, My name is Tahini, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the computer you brought me last year!
I have been really good this year! I would really like a new tablet for Christmas because I can play games on it. I really need food at my house. On Christmas eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies, milk and baby carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Tahini
Dear Santa, My name is Sergio, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the good stuff you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like some candy for Christmas because it is yummy! I really need to go to the dentist. A dentist makes your mouth feel better. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave food for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip! I’ll write again next year.
Love, Sergio
Dear Santa, My name is Treven, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the FLASH you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a robot for Christmas because I can control it with my voice. I really need for my grandparents to feel better. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies, milk, and carrots for you and the reindeer!
Love, Treven
Dear Santa, My name is Clifton, and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the bike you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a new I-Phone for Christmas because I can play games on it. I really need a new dresser and new socks for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies, milk, and reindeer food for you and the reindeer! Have safe trip from the North Pole.
Love, Clifton
Dear Santa, My name is Keely, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Rapunzel doll you brought me last year! She is so pretty!
I have been really good this year. I would really like a lot of LOL dolls for Christmas because I like them. I really need wolties for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave coolies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Keely
Mrs. Tatum’s
First Grade Class
Dear Santa, My name is Aven, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the things you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a scooter for Christmas because I want more stuff. I really need something else like more stuff. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave enough for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Aven
Dear Santa, My name is B.J., and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the Batmobile you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a PS4 for Christmas because my first one was broken. I really need food. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Brentley
Dear Santa, My name is Zoey, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the toy puppy you brought me last year! I would really like a toy owl for Christmas because they look pretty cool. I really need shoes. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa, My name is Sutton, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the Barbie Doll you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a bike for Christmas because I want to ride it real fast. I really need jeans. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Sutton
Dear Santa, My name is Lilly, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Barbi head you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like an LOL OMG Doll for Christmas because they have pretty hair. I really need pot holders. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave Mountain Dew for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa, My name is Kadyn, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the Barbi you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a Hatchimol for Christmas because I like them. I really need a hat. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave you some milk and cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Kadyn
Dear Santa, My name is Alton, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the B-B gun you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a pet parrot for Christmas because I think it’s just a good gift. I really could use some food this year. I am going to leave some flowers for you and all your reindeer. I hope you have a safe trip!
Love, Alton
Dear Santa, My name is Lincoln, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the bike you brought me last year! I can ride really fast.
I have been very good this year. You can ask my teacher. I would really like a Hoover board this year. I think that would be awesome. I really need some new shoes. I am going to leave you and your reindeer some Red Mountain Dew. I hope you have a real safe trip!
Love, Lincoln
Dear Santa, My name is Kirby, and I am 6 years old. I really enjoyed the Hachimal you brought me last year.
I have been really good this year. I am so good at school. I would really like a pink Hoover Board for Christmas. I really think I would love it! I really need some food this year. I am going to leave you a;nd your reindeer some milk and cookies this year. Have a safe trip!
Love, Kirby
Dear Santa, My name is Tripp Blue, and I am 6 years old. I loved the drone that you brought me last year.
I have been really good this year. I always listen at school. I would really like a Wreck It Ralph video game for Christmas. I like it a lot. I really potholders for my mom. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave milk and cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Tripp
Dear Santa, My name is Colton, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the basketball goal you brought me last year! It has helped me become a great basketball player.
I have been good this year, I would really like money for Christmas because I like to spend money. It’s fun! On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Colton
Dear Santa, My name is Gabriel, and I am 6 years old. Thank you for the scooter that you brought me last year! It is so much fun!
I have been really good this year. I would really like a bat and a baseball for Christmas because I can learn to become a great baseball player. I want to play baseball on T.V. someday. I really need a new jacket for Christmas. I am growing out of the one I have now. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave burgers for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa, My name is Jayvon, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the Monster Truck you brought me last year! It is so cool!
I have been good this year. I would really like a dirt bike for Christmas because I won’t peddle a bike. I really need new clothes because I am growing so fast. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave milk and chocolate chip cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Jayvon
Dear Santa, My name is Mariah, and I am 7 ½ years old. Thank you for the baby doll house you brought me last year! It is so pretty. I love to play with it and my baby dolls.
I have been good this year. I would really like a LOL NG Doll for Christmas because it is awesome. I really need new shirts for Christmas. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Mariah
Dear Santa, My name is Mary, and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the Hatchimol you brought me last year!
I have been good this year. I would really like a LOL OMG New One for Christmas because I’ve never had one before. I really don’t need anything this year because I have everything I need. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave the Elf on the Shelf for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!
Love, Emmy
Mrs. Thomas’
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa, Thank you for Christmas! Christmas is the best day. And will you please get me a hover board, a bass guitar, and I want a bike and a bike that has a motor, and I want a store call “Riley’s Rotto” and I want a truck and I want my own computer, my own lap top and my own play station. And I want 6 books. I hope everybody has a good night for Christmas!
Love, Blaze
Dear Santa, I love you Santa! I want a LOL hair goal and I want an LOL animal. I want a LOL mansion and that’s it. Lilley A.
Dear Santa, Hey Santa, Can I have something for Christmas called a super hero cause I want a spider- man thing for Christmas a cuddly one. That’s all! I also want Batman.
Love, Jareth
Dear Santa, I want a Halloween toy. I want the Santa one. And I want an Xbox too and Fortnite game too and a trampoline.
Love, Devin
Dear Santa, I wish for a scooter, a cry baby, and a guitar and a Barbie house with some dolls and toys and some little kids and a big one named Chelsey and a Barbie mommy.
Love, Nyla
Dear Santa, I want an Xbox and a hedgehog.
Love, Presley
Dear Santa, I want an IPad 11 and Xbox, a watch and something to make stuff, and headphones and nothing else. And a tent but you don’t have to make it and it’s very tall and a castle house that’s very tall and it’s fat and it has stairs and it has stuff in it. For real that’s it. And lip stick and make up all sparkly!
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie house and makeup and a Barbie Car like the Minnie Mouse car you bought for the other Christmas and a Barbie and a cash register and a pretend kitchen and a lot of stuff to cook with. Thank you and bye-bye and see you next Christmas.
Love, Taylee
Dear Santa, I want Ben10 and Power Rangers and that’s all.
Love, Zaccheus
Dear Santa, I want a tattle tale for Christmas give a little Tattletale a blue a Tattletale yellow Tattletale a momma Tattletale so I can do some other jump scares. I want a lunch box for Christmas too. I want Yoshi game where you eat the shy guys and you can change your Yoshi into a shiny Yoshi there are 6 boxes please. I want my brother to have a Nintendo DS and a Yoshi really real too. And that is all I want. Oh, I want a teleporter too!
Love, Kameron
Dear Santa, I want 2 headphones. I need ABC’s and bring me lots of presents!
Love, Maddison
Dear Santa, Can I have a toy cry baby and a Barbie house and a LOL matching for my hair and I want a scooter and a guitar and a guitar. That’s all.
Love, Nyla
Dear Santa, I want a train and a bat bot, cookies. I want a paw patrol tower. I want a Guinee pig. That’s all!
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa, Can I please have a nerf gun? I want a dart board. I want some cars. I want a soccer ball. I want some games like card games. I want a PlayStation. I want a remote control car. And a controller so I can play games on Xbox. I want a trampoline. That’s it.
Love, David
Dear Santa, I want a tent that looks like a house that has a bed in it with a oven in it.
Love, Carson
Dear Santa, I want an LOL surprise and Legos.
Love, Delaney
Dear Santa, I like you Santa. I want a new bike, a toy gun, and that’s all.
Love, Jakobe
Dear Santa, Can I please have a tablet, a new toy car like the princess one that my sister got and broke and Maybe a laptop for us to share all the time. A My little Pony toy for me and my sister, it’s white. That’s all I like!
Love, Miranda
Dear Santa, Jingle bells Santa! I want to eat pie and cake and I love to eat apples. I want you to bring me a dinosaur in the house when I sleep. Toys to play with my dinosaur.
Love, Creed
Mrs. Stone’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa, I want a Hulk bike, and a RC car. I will give you cookies and milk. Thank you!
Love, Liam
Dear Santa, I want an Army Truck that you get in.
Love, Easton M.
Dear Santa, I want Power Wheels, a motor car, and Hot Wheel set.
Love, Teigon
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie Jet, a shopping Barbie, and a swing set with a door. I will set you out gummies and juice. I have been good this year!
Love, Kambrey
Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch and some games, and a remote control dirt truck. I will give you candy, cookies, and milk!
Love, Case
Dear Santa, I want a toy school bus.
Love, Chayton
Dear Santa, I want a Baby Alive, a LOL watch, Elsa hair, 2 nails and a box. I am going to make cookies for you with snowman. I want a timer, a new JoJo book, and toy dog, and a toy cat.
Love, Kymber
Dear Santa, I want a Captain America doll that bends his arms and legs. I love you and the elves!
Love, Wesson
Dear Santa, I want a toy Robot that can move, a little one, and a big one that says, “My friend.” A rapture, not a real one, but a toy one, a dinosaur that says “Rawr” with a movable arm. I want a rug with some cars inside with towns that get bigger and bigger. I want a toy for my sister, because she likes LOL and a big castle with shooters, guys on top, and launchers that shoot, but not real just fake. I love you Santa, I will give you cookies and milk!
Love, Garett
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie house. I want cups and plates to put play food on. Thank you for having beautiful reindeer.
Love, Ariel
Dear Santa, A robot is what I want. I want him to be remote control. I want a T-Rex dinosaur to make noise. I like your elves.
Love, Easton F.
Dear Santa, Hi, I’m good and I love you. I want a tablet and an iPad. I want a Barbie house with lots of Barbie’s. I want a big table for mommy and everybody. I want a little table with two chairs for me and my baby sister.
Love, Aa’nyah
Dear Santa, I want the Mighty Pup lookout Tower. It comes with Mighty Pups. My favorite Mighty Pup is Chase. Does Mrs. Clause like children? We love her.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa, I want a Lego Kit. It has 5 Lego men in it.
Love, Jagger
Dear Santa, I hope Rudolph is being good. I want a kitty cat stuffed animal. I really want a real phone so I can play games. I want a dog stuffed animal and an elf. They can play with the kitty cat. I want a boxie girl. Please eat the cookies and milk.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa, I want a computer for a lot of games, like the Big Face game. Big Foot is Big Face’s enemy. I want Rock star Freddy toys. I want a phone too! I really like you and the reindeer. I really like cookies but we don’t leave any for you.
Love, Ozten
Dear Santa, I want a yo-yo for Christmas. I want a slinky too. I really want Spiderman toys. Sometimes my cousin plays with my toys. I want her to play with her own toys. Actually I do like cars so you could bring some of them.
Love, Mason
