The 2020-21 honor rolls for Stonewall Elementary were recently released. Here are the Superintendent's Principal's and Teacher's Honor Rolls
STONEWALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT'S HONOR ROLL FIRST SEMESTER
2020/2021
1ST GRADE (Mrs. Galbreath) - Liam Bailey, Jakobe Factor, Chayton Gaither, Jaxon Holt, Lilly McDonald, Chance Self, Blu Walker and Nyla Wilson.
1" GRADE (Mrs. Tatum) - Lilly Anderson, Sergio Caballero, Miranda Clemmons, Wesson Fortner, Case Jones, Easton Melton, Oz Sellers and Kambrey Stone.
2nd GRADE (Mrs. Farris) - Sutton Gutierrez and Addelyn Mitchell.
2nd GRADE(Mrs. Farris) Sutton Gutierrez Addelyn Mitchell
2nd GRADE (Ms. Cosper) - Nevaeh Hughes, Kirby Romines and Hadlee Scribner
3rd GRADE (Mrs. Christian) - Aubrey Alford
3rd GRADE (Ms. Crosby) - Jax Carter, Michael Gillis, Masen Lovelis and David Todd
4th Grade (Ms. Floyd) - Sarah Christian, Bonnie Gillis and Carsyn Lovelis
4th GRADE (Mrs. Bills) - Colt Alford, Steven Carrell, Eli Melton and Kase Stone
STONEWALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL'S HONOR ROLL FIRST SEMESTER
1st GRADE (Mrs. Galbreath) - Austin Briscoe, Garett Burris, Blaze Denewith, Gunner Ehrsam, Carson Elrod, Aa'Nyah Monroe, Miller Pattillo and Delaney Rutherford
1st GRADE (Mrs. Tatum) - Taylee Brown, David Gregor, Alana Hughes, Braylee Jones, Presley Rodriguez and Kymber Romines
2nd GRADE (Mrs. Farris) - Xayden Bartlett, Jocelyn Sweet, Tripp Teague and Brentley Thomas
2nd GRADE (Ms. Cosper) - Mya Hamilton, Aven Hill, Anika McLean and Lillian Gargone
3rd GRADE (Mrs. Christian) - Alyce Hall ,Dustin Noland, Gage Price, Kadence Reed and Riley Ross
3rd GRADE (Ms. Crosby) - Tammy Gutierrez, Tressie Hamilton, Arianna Jim, Justin Robertson, Keioni Santos and Violet Wyche
4th GRADE (Ms. Floyd) Ava Carlis, Alex Elrod, Scout lmotichey, Ronnie McKee and Braxton Smithee
4th GRADE (Mrs. Bills) - Victoria Beets, Addaki Casey, Ava Christian, Kadi Graham, Onnie Odom,
Solomon Williams, Kaylye Elrod, Leah Willis, Kenidi Smith and Solomon Williams
STONEWALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER'S HONOR ROLL FIRST SEMESTER
1st GRADE (Mrs. Galbreath) - Easton Factor and Addison Hudson
1" GRADE (Mrs. Tatum) - Rosalia Romero
2nd GRADE (Mrs. Farris) - Mariah Elrod, Maliah Hamilton, Kadyn Mclean and Tessa Sevedge
2nd GRADE (Ms. Cosper) Alayna Cortez, Lilly Kowey, Ka.ulen Prince and Quentin Williams
3'd GRADE (Mrs. Christian) - Jordan Davis, Xander Dye, Rosealie Hogan, Brennan Large and Marz McCollom
3rd GRADE (Ms. Crosby) - Allee Rolen
4th GRADE (Ms.Floyd) - Joshua Bailey, Mallie Bartlett, Dawson Evelly, Jesse Robetson, Easton Thomas and Jazlyn Workman
4th GRADE (Mrs. Bills) - Brakelynn Lamoni, Jayleigh Payne, Victoria Beets and Conner Campbell
STONEWALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT'S HONOR ROLL SECOND SEMESTER
1ST GRADE (Mrs. Galbreath) - Liam Bailey, Austin Briscoe, Aa'Nyah Monroe, Chance Self. Blu Walker and Nyla Wilson
1st GRADE (Mrs. Tatum) - Lilly Anderson, Rosalia Romero, Sergio Caballero, Easton Melton, Presley Rodriguez, Kambrey Stone, Caftlynn Walley, and Braylee Jones
2nd GRADE (Mrs. Farris) - Sutton Gutierrer and Addelyn Mitchell
2nd GRADE (Ms. Cosper) – Nevaeh Hughes, Kirby Romines and Hadlee Scribner
3rd GRADE (Mrs. Christian) - Aubrey Alford
3rd GRADE (Ms. Crosby) - Michael Gillis and Mason Lovelis
4th GRADE (Ms. Floyd) - Sarah Christian, Bonnie Gillis and Carsyn Lovelis
4th GRADE (Mrs. Bills) - Colt Alford, Steven Carrell, Eli Melton and Kayly Elrod
STONEWALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL'S HONOR ROLL SECOND SEMESTER
1st GRADE (Mrs. Galbreath) - Carson Elrod, Lilly McDonald , Miller Pattillo and Delaney Rutherford
1st Grade /Mrs.Tatum) – Taytee Brown, Miranda Clemmons, Blaize. Fairley, Alana Hughes, Case Jones and Kymber Romines
2nd GRADE (Mrs. Farris) - Xayden Bartlett, Mariah Elrod, Jocelyn Sweet, Tripp Teague and Brentley Thomas
2nd GRADE (Ms. Cosper) - Alayna Cortez, Mya Hamilton, Tyton Henderson, Aven Hill, Lilly Kowey and Anika Mclean
3rd GRADE (Mrs. Christian) - Lillian Gargone, Alyce Hall, Dustin Noland, Gage Price, Kadence Reed and Riley Ross
3rd GRADE (Ms. Crosby) - Jax Carter, Tressie Hamilton, Arianna Jim ,Allee Rolen, David Todd snd Violet Wyche
4th GRADE (Ms. Floyd) - Mallie Bartlett, Ava Carlis and Scout lmotichey
4th GRADE (Mrs. Bills) - Ava Christian, Onnie Odom, Jayleigh Payne, Kase, Stone Solomon, Williams, Leah Willis and Kenidi Smith
STONEWALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER'S HONOR ROLL FIRST SEMESTER
1st GRADE (Mrs. Galbreath) – Garrett Burris and Gunner Ehrsam
1st GRADE (Mrs. Tatum) - David Gregor and Oz Sellers
2nd GRADE (Mrs. Farris) - Jerry Gardner, Jayvon Gregor, Maliah Hamilton and Tessa Sevedge
2nd GRADE (Ms. Cosper) - Clifton Elrod, Kaulen Prince, Curtis Reed, Gabriel Todd and Quentin Williams
3rd GRADE (Mrs. Christian) - Jordan Davis, Xander Dye, Rosealie Hogan, Brennan Large and Marz McCollom
3rd GRADE (Ms. Crosby) - Justin Robertson, Keioni Santos, Kelby Tackett and Landon Woolsey
4th GRADE (Ms. Floyd) - Alexis Addison, Joshua Bailey, Russell Blankenship, Alex Elrod, Dawson Evelly, Ronnie McKee, Jesse Robertson, Easton Thomas and Jazlyn Workman
4th GRADE (Mrs. Bills) - Addaki Casey, Kadi Graham and Hunter Sherrin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.