Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.