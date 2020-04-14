Stitt: State's expected peak projected for April 21

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals appear well-positioned to withstand the expected surge in COVID-19 patients that’s now expected in less than two weeks, the governor said Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said state COVID-19 case forecasting numbers have moved the state’s expected peak in cases up to April 21. He expects Oklahoma will need fewer hospital beds but more intensive care unit beds than first predicted.
“Just because the models continue to look better over time, we have to keep our guard up,” Stitt said. “In Oklahoma, we love our weather forecasts and despite how many talented meteorologists we have across our state, we know that forecasts can change over time, and a hook echo doesn’t always drop a tornado.”
Stitt urged Oklahomans to stay home over the Easter holiday weekend and avoid groups of 10 or more. Oklahomans should continue to practice social distancing, go out only when necessary and shop at the grocery story alone in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 for the rest of April, he said.
Stitt and other medical experts said the state’s effort so far seems to be helping mitigate the spread of the deadly virus, reducing the expected surge on the state’s hospital system.
As of Friday morning, nearly 1,800 Oklahomans had tested positive for COVID-19. Another 20,370 have tested negative. The negative numbers grew so dramatically because the state included negative test results from private labs.
Health officials said 428 Oklahomans were hospitalized Friday and 88 had died.
Stitt said he remains “cautiously optimistic” regarding hospitalization trends, which have remained flat for 11 days.
Stitt said the state continues to analyze COVID-19 modeling forecasts, which aim to show how extensive the infection will likely be, when it will peak and the timing of deaths. This should help local, state and hospital leaders better prepare, he said.
The state has relied on forecasting models from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation to help drive planning, officials said Friday.
Based on that modeling, Stitt said the state is expecting to need at least 1,115 hospital beds at the April 21 peak. The highest peak prediction numbers show as many as 2,698 Oklahomans hospitalized.
Its models also predict 229 ICU beds will be needed.
Stitt said Oklahoma now has 4,633 hospital beds designed for COVID-19 patients and three times more ICU beds than needed. There are also more than enough ventilators to meet expected demand.
“Even on the high end of the peak, we’re still in good shape,” he said.
The model predicts 965 COVID-19 deaths by Aug. 4.
The state Department of Health, meanwhile, released its own COVID-19 forecasts following Stitt’s Friday press conference.
It also predicts an April 21 peak, according to the modeling, which was completed by three Oklahomans, including Aaron Wendelboe, the state’s interim epidemiologist.
At the peak, the state Department of Health’s model expects 915 hospitalizations and 458 Oklahomans in ICUs.
By May 1, the forecast expects 9,300 Oklahomans will have tested positive for COVID-19.
They expected 469 deaths by May 1.
“Over the past week, Oklahoma has significantly increased COVID-19 testing data due to expanded capacity at labs and more than 80 mobile testing locations across the state,” Wendelboe said in a statement. “This new data gave our team of epidemiologists stronger insight to forecast a COVID-19 model for the state of Oklahoma.”
Regardless of the modeling used, Stitt said the state has developed a comprehensive hospital plan to make sure Oklahoma’s health care system is positioned for the worst.
Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said the plan relies on a three-ring approach.
The first ring keeps COVID-19 patients in their local regions if at all possible.
All 151 hospitals and medical centers will be playing a role to combat the surge.
Davis said 72 Oklahoma hospitals have ventilator capacity. Those that don’t will serve as lesser care sites.
Two facilities in the Oklahoma City area and two in the Tulsa area will be utilized if hospital capacity reaches its maximum peak, Davis said. One hospital in each area will serve as a designated COVID-19 treatment facility. The other will be used to treat non-COVID patients.
She said the OSU Medical Center hospital in Tulsa will be one of the so-called COVID-flex sites. The Oklahoma City area hospital will be announced soon.
Should those two surge hospitals exceed capacity, the state will shift to the third phase.
That involves opening a number of locations throughout the state. Patients can be diffused to those, health officials said.
Hospitals are already planning, Davis said.
“We also know the surge is coming,” she said.
Dr. Mo Som, OSU Medicine chief of staff, said any hospitalized COVID-19 patients should not be immediately transferred to the designated surge facilities. Those are the safety outlets.
Som said the plans are a collaboration between health care facilities and the governor’s office.
“This has been designed very carefully in order to protect all of our Oklahoma citizens if the surge should actually happen,” she said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.