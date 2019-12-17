Stitt: State won't reach new gaming agreement before Jan. 1

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsOklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and Gov. Kevin Stitt have agreed to return the tribal gaming compact negotiations to the Governor’s Office, said Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, in a statement Tuesday. Hunter gave no explanation for his sudden withdrawal in a two-sentence letter he sent to Stitt Monday. Hunter is shown in this News file photo taken Aug. 21, 2018, in Ada.