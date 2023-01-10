OKLAHOMA CITY — As Gov. Kevin Stitt was sworn in for his final gubernatorial term, he vowed Monday that he’d continue to press for policies that “re-think education” and those that limit government.
“We will continue our march to the top,” Stitt said. “It will come by building a strong economy, an education system that prepares all children for success, a limited government that is accountable for generations to come, and a culture that respects and protects each person’s constitutional right to fairness, family and freedom of faith.”
The Republican was among nine statewide elected officials who took the oath of office Monday.
Stitt’s address highlighted what he viewed as his accomplishments for the past four years along with an outline of his goals for the next four.
In front of hundreds of Oklahomans, he vowed to continue to guide Oklahoma toward delivering top 10 outcomes through policies that bolster the state’s economy, its businesses and its education system. He also called for more limited government.
He said when he was sworn in four years ago, no one could have imagined “a pandemic that would test the core of who we are as Americans, as Oklahomans and as neighbors.” He said when other states shut down, Oklahoma chose “freedom and personal responsibility” and leaders led “with both courage and compassion.”
Stitt said government shouldn’t create jobs in Oklahoma, but it should ensure that there is a level playing field for everyone to compete.
To preserve the state’s healthy economy, Stitt said Oklahoma must focus on preparing the next generation.
“To the students, and to your parents, I want you to hear directly from me: I do not accept that Oklahoma’s education system is ranked near the bottom,” he said. “I will fight every day for you.”
Stitt said it is time to “re-think education” and “it’s time for tough conversations to address what’s working and what is not.”
“It’s time to teach kids how to think, not what to think,” he said. “And that means we must give students more access to learning methods that fit their unique needs. We need more schools — not less schools like the fear mongers claimed when we called for change.”
Tom Salmon, of Tahlequah, said Monday marked his first inauguration. He said he’s a “strong supporter” of Stitt, who he met ahead of the election. He wanted to show his support of not only Stitt, but also all the other candidates sworn in Monday.
A member of Oklahoma’s Second Amendment Association, Salmon said he’s particularly interested in constitutional issues.
“I’m a patriotic American, and I just want us to continue to uphold our American values and constitutional values,” he said. “And, Gov. Stitt stands for all those things. And so, I want to support our leadership in those kinds of issues.”
Donny Tiemann, of Tulsa, attended the inauguration with his wife, Brenda. It marked their first inauguration, and the two arrived early so they could have a front-row seat.
“We think he did a great job in the first four years, and we’re looking forward to him and working with (Lt. Gov.) Matt Pinnell and seeing the state continue to grow,” Tiemann said. “(We’re) just looking forward to some great things coming up.”
Elizabeth Reeve, of Oklahoma City, who is the reigning Oklahoma Miss Celebrations USA, said the pageant recognizes different things about celebrating. Monday marked her second inauguration.
“It’s actually a wonderful time because of the fact that we are actually celebrating the fact that we have a new government in place,” said Reeve, who is also a Cherokee and Delaware tribal citizen. “This is one big time that I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, if you’re a Republican, or anything. We all get to come together and say, ‘Hey, this is our government. We are all Oklahomans; it’s time for us to celebrate.’”
Reeve said she wants to see Stitt and tribal leaders work more closely together in the next four years.
“I believe that we need to recognize and help him understand our history a lot better because with the way he’s been acting in the past, I don’t feel like he has really completely understood or comprehended that he needs to be bringing us together as a state,” she said.
Stitt and tribal leaders have butted heads during the past four years on a variety of issues, including gaming compacts and tribal sovereignty issues, and over the ending of longstanding hunting and fishing compacts. Leaders of the state’s five most powerful tribes even issued an unprecedented and historic endorsement of Stitt’s Democratic challenger.
Stitt took a moment during his speech to thank tribal leaders for attending.
In a social media post, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he attended the inauguration, and said he has been plain-spoken and direct with it comes to his tribe’s relationship with the state.
“We are the best friend the state has ever had, we just need to be treated with respect. I stand for this idea irrespective of who holds political office in the state and without fear or favor. But, I also recognize that respect is a two-way street. Our relationship with the state of Oklahoma is an indispensable one. We can, and we must, continue fiercely defending Cherokee sovereignty and also find ways to work with the state on a range of issues.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.