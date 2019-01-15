OKLAHOMA CITY — Claremore business owner Rhonda Bear literally had a front-row seat to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s inauguration.
On the surface, it probably seemed like an odd pairing. A governor and a former prison inmate rubbing elbows at one of the state’s most high-profile gatherings. But the two first met when the political novice was campaigning at Bear’s Claremore coffee shop in December 2017.
The two only crossed paths one other time before Monday, but Stitt obviously remembered the conversations they’d had about how Oklahoma’s excessive prison sentences hurt not only Oklahoma mothers but their children and how such lengthy sentences make reintegration into society more challenging, Bear said.
On Monday, the Republican invited Bear to be his personal guest as he was sworn in as the state’s 28th governor. She sat among Oklahoma’s other recently elected officials as he shared his vision for Oklahoma — a vision that included Bear and a pledge to continue reforming the state’s broken criminal justice system.
“I thought the speech was wonderful. I heard such promise for change,” Bear said. “And I’m over-the-top excited about it because I believe him. I believe he’s coming in with drive. I believe he meant every word that he said, and I believe change is coming.”
Stitt, a mortgage company owner turned governor, promised to use his business acuity, small-town Oklahoma roots and his status as a political outsider to fix state government and make Oklahoma great again.
The state’s turnaround starts immediately, the Republican said moments after he was sworn in before a supportive crowd.
“Today, the nation needs to hear, the business community needs to hear, rural Oklahoma needs to hear, the manufacturing industry, aerospace, the technology industry, in a Stitt administration, Oklahoma is open for business. We will help our local businesses expand. … We will bring Oklahoma to the world, and we’re going to bring the world to Oklahoma.”
Standing on a stage at the foot of the Capitol, Stitt said there is no reason Oklahoma can’t be a top 10 state that is envied by its peers.
Thousands bundled in coats, scarves and gloves to listen to Stitt’s vision for the future.
Bear, who lives in Salina, was among those. Until Stitt introduced her, few state officials probably knew she’d served 19 months of a 10-year prison sentence for drugs.
Stitt told the crowd about the ministry Bear runs to help women re-enter society after prison.
Bear has since rebuilt her life. In addition to owning the coffee shop, she owns 12 homes across Oklahoma — in Edmond, Broken Arrow and Claremore — that house women transitioning from prison.
Bear said it felt like she had a “front-row seat to a miracle” Monday.
“I felt like today that Gov. Stitt came, not because he had a political agenda, but because he has a heart agenda to change that state. And that’s what I believe the miracle is,” she said.
Longtime friend Corbin McGuire said Oklahomans finally get the chance to see Stitt in action.
“You’re going to get the chance to see him go compete on your behalf,” he said.
Stitt has long dreamed of becoming a governor, McGuire told the crowd. He said Stitt once had the job on his bucket list, before quickly crossing it off because he decided it was too unrealistic. Stitt instead added meeting a governor to the list, McGuire joked.
“Two years ago, the idea of running for governor was still just a small mustard seed,” Stitt said. “I traveled the country, visiting my offices in other states, seeing their economies take off and thrive. They were recovering from our nation’s historic recession. I would then come home to the state that I love to us struggling, stuck at the bottom in every category that matters.”
“We don’t have to relive the past few years — everyone was touched by it.”
Oklahoma boasts one of Goodyear’s largest tire manufacturing facilities and is home to American Airlines largest maintenance and repair facility, along with QuikTrip, Hobby Lobby and Sonic, Stitt said.
It also ranks in the top five for the production of beef, wheat, canola, cotton and pecans. It’s home to a booming aerospace industry, five military bases and the largest inland river port in the country.
Still, Stitt said the state has long lived for every oil boom and starved in each bust.
It’s time to make Oklahoma a top 10 state and access the state’s untapped potential, he said.
“I see great men and women around me,” he said. “I see promises to be kept. I see jobs. I see progress. I see a top-10 Oklahoma.”
Stitt said he’ll demand accountability in Oklahoma’s state government — “get to the bottom of every tax dollar spent” — and ensure that every dollar matches the values and vision of Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state.
“We can only guarantee such accountability when state agencies understand that they exist to serve — and to answer to the people of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
But Stitt cautioned that state government is not the only answer to all of Oklahoma’s problems.
“We must get involved in our schools, in our churches, in our neighborhoods, in our local nonprofits to diagnose and solve the unique challenges county by county, so that no person falls through the cracks — because every life in Oklahoma is worthy of our respect and help,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
