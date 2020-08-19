OKLAHOMA CITY — Standing in a warehouse filled with boxes of reusable face masks purchased for teachers and students, the state’s governor and top school superintendent disagreed Tuesday over whether public schools should be mandated to use them.
The $10 million worth of personal protective equipment — face masks and shields and disposable gloves and gowns — will be distributed to districts across the state by the end of the week in an effort to help schools prepare to reopen for in-person instruction for the first time in months.
State leaders praised the multi-million dollar expenditure that will provide two face masks for every student and teacher in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The shipments have been delivered to 11 regional distribution sites across Oklahoma. Districts will pick up their supplies by Thursday.
“It’s very vital and important to help us not only have a safer initiative for opening our schools, but that we have a way to help control COVID and the spread,” said Mark Gower, the state’s emergency management director.
But when asked if schools should require students and staff to wear face coverings, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that’s a decision that should be left up to the local superintendents.
The Republican governor said some counties in western Oklahoma haven’t had a single COVID-19 case in seven days.
Local superintendents should decide when — and if — students and staff should wear face coverings because local leaders are closer to the action, Stitt said.
“I think there’s a lot of superintendents that (are) going back in person and are mandating masks, and that’s perfectly fine,” Stitt said. “There’s some schools that kids take them off when they get to their desk.”
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent for public instruction, could be seen standing behind Stitt, shaking her head during part of his response.
“If we’re serious about having in-person learning, then school districts have to require masks,” she said. “We will not be able to stay open. And, I want to see our kids able to be in class with their teachers in a safer environment.”
Stitt looked down and studiously adjusted his suit jacket during part of his fellow Republican’s response.
Hofmeister said the southern United States is experiencing transmission of COVID-19 via asymptomatic individuals, so nobody knows for sure who has the deadly virus and could pass it along.
“The fastest way for a school to open and close is if there is a patchwork approach,” she said. “So, we’re really serious about having our kids able to learn and giving them a fighting chance to be able to stay longer than a week or two.”
Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne, said the “bedrock” of successfully reopening schools is going to be “masks and social distancing.”
Towne was in the state’s makeshift warehouse in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday observing the loading pallets filled with boxes of protective equipment that will be distributed to Edmond’s schools. The district, which serves nearly 25,000 students, needed two small box trucks to move all its supplies.
He said the delivery will extend the district’s personal protective equipment supply for another 45 to 60 days.
“We feel really good about making it through this semester with the supplies we have,” he said. “Where we’re all going to be looking for some additional help probably is things like disinfecting because we’re just using so much of that even right now prior to (the start of school).”
Towne said his district needs to have enough cleaning supplies to be able to “fog” a whole school in two hours and clean buses twice a day.
Stitt said he believes in-person schools are critical so that the state doesn’t lose another year of education because there’s no guarantee that January or next August are going to be any different.
“The thing we have to be really cautious about is going back to school,” he said. “As we know, the universities and our school kids are going back to K-12 in a lot of cases across the state.”
He said it’s going to be incumbent on parents to ensure they’re not sending sick children to school and exposing the rest of the student population to the virus.
“That’s the quickest way that we’re going to shut things back down is if we have these large outbreaks,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
