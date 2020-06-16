OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor is looking for an alternative Tulsa venue to host the growing crowds wanting to attend President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rally.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said more than a million people have already requested tickets to attend Trump’s first campaign rally since March, which is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
“We’re trying to find out with so many requests (if we can move it),” Stitt said. “We’d love to have a place that was maybe outside, (but) I don’t know if it’s too late to move that at this point.”
He said Trump would love to have all 1 million people attend his rally, but no venue is big enough to hold that many.
The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Trump’s signature — and often boisterous — campaign rallies that typically draw thousands of his most ardent supporters from across the country.
Stitt said Vice President Mike Pence told him the campaign selected Tulsa as the first rally site because the administration wanted to showcase Oklahoma as a state that handled the COVID-19 pandemic correctly.
“Oklahoma was one of the first states to safely and measurably reopen, and so I think that was one of the reasons he chose our state,” Stitt said.
Enthusiasm, meanwhile, is growing ahead of the rally despite rising concerns that packing so many supporters into a crowded venue during a deadly pandemic is a bad idea.
Dr. Bruce Dart, the Tulsa City-County Health Department director, said he wished the campaign rally could be pushed back to a later date, the Tulsa World reported.
Dart told the paper he worried about protecting as many as 20,000 attendees and the president, who will pack into the arena.
The state has experienced recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday, there were 8.,417 confirmed cases of COVID in Oklahoma — up 344 from Saturday. In all, 359 Oklahomans have died and 149 were hospitalized Monday.
Stitt, who plans to introduce Trump at the rally, said he’s trying to take every “safety precaution possible to make it a safe event” and is advising people with compromised immune systems to stay home.
But, he said it’s a free society.
“We also have to learn how to deal with COVID because it’s in the United States, it’s in Oklahoma,” he said. “We can’t let it dictate our lives. We have to go about our lives, but we’re going to do it with every precaution possible.”
Before entering, each attendee will have their temperature checked, receive hand sanitizer and be handed a mask, said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, in a tweet.
He said there will also be precautions for heat and bottled water.
Trump’s rally was initially slated for Friday, but Stitt said he’s pleased the Republican president agreed to his request to move it to a day later.
“We felt like because of the Juneteenth celebration in the African American community and for unity and reconciliation in our state, it would be better to move it off of that date,” he said.
Still, Stitt said he plans to take advantage of the sudden spotlight.
“I’m trying to take advantage of that and just show the world how great Oklahoma is, and we’re for business,” he said. “We do things the right way. We take care of each other. It’s the Oklahoma Standard.”
Stitt said he’s personally asked Pence and Trump to tour Tulsa’s Greenwood District — the site of the country’s worst race massacre 99 years ago. More than 300 residents in the vibrant black community — known as Black Wall Street — were killed during the historic incident in 1921. The prominent community was destroyed.
Stitt said he’s hoping Trump will contribute federal funds to help build a museum commemorating the tragedy.
“I think it’s a great learning tool for him, and it’s a great reconciliation for our state, and also the nation for the president to come here and tour what happened 100 years ago in our state,” Stitt said. “I think it will be fantastic for the president to see that.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
